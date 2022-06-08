Barclays PLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

