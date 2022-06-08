Barclays PLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Banner worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banner by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 92,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens lifted their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.