Barclays PLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNO opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.