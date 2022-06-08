Barclays PLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after acquiring an additional 828,482 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,425,000 after acquiring an additional 418,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

