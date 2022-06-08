Barclays PLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

