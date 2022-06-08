Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

