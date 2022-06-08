Barclays PLC Increases Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCP. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,312 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,646,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 425,740 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCP opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

