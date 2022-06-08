Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 267.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,189 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE KW opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

