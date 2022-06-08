Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Brink’s worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Brink’s by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 298,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $18,425,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.