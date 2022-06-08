Barclays PLC Invests $4.16 Million in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1,236.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $856.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

