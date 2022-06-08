Barclays PLC Purchases 48,060 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

SBCF opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

