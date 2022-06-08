Barclays PLC Purchases 5,423 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of WD-40 worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

WD-40 stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

WD-40 Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.