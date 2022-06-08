Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

