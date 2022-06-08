Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,656,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $13,053,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.