Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510,648 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

