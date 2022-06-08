Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.14. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

