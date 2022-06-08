Barclays PLC Sells 8,991 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 253,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 234.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

