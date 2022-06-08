Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 184.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 48.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

