Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Barnes Group worth $37,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE:B opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

