BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BCE opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BCE by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.