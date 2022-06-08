BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BCE opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BCE by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

