Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

BFSA stock opened at €61.15 ($65.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10. Befesa has a one year low of €51.65 ($55.54) and a one year high of €73.60 ($79.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.61.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

