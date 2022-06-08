Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BILI opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.27.
Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
