BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of BST opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

