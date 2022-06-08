Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

