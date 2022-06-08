Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,168,000 after buying an additional 110,450 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

