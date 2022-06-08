Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 1,969 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,582,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

