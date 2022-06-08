Blair William & Co. IL Buys 100 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $104.94 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

