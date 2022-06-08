Blair William & Co. IL Buys 166 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DaVita were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

