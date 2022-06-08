Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,428 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

