Blair William & Co. IL Buys 618 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,960 shares of company stock worth $1,110,427 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

