Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 107.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 492,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

