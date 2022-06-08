Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,987,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.