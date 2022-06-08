Blair William & Co. IL Has $258,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

