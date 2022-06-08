Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

