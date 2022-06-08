Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 482,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 844,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

