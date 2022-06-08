Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toro were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

