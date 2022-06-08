Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
