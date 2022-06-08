Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $260,000 Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $91,814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,064,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,984,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,835,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $22,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NVEI stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

