Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $301,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

STLD stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

