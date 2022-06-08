Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in PPL by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 232,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.