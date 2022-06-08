Blair William & Co. IL Takes $268,000 Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

