Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $142,361.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,023. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.56. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

