BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

BRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

