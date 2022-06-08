Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CBT opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,625,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $23,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

