Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,337,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 962.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,483,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

