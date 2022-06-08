Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Cardlytics worth $37,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $977.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,800. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

