Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Century Aluminum worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

