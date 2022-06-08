Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,753 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Luminar Technologies worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after acquiring an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 179,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 330,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,700. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Shares of LAZR opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

