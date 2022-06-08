Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,940 shares of company stock worth $508,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

