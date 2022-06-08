Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.87 Million Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Whiting Petroleum worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 86,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of WLL opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $100.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

